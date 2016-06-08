Recreational public health advisory remains in effect in Defiance County

A recreational public health advisory will remain in place for the Maumee River in Defiance County.

Last Friday, a sample water site drawing tested positive for a harmful algal bloom.

Results from another sample test conducted Tuesday revealed a Microcystin level of 0.493 parts per billion, down from a level of 19 parts per billion on Friday.

Officials say two negative Microcystin tests are needed to lift the recreational public health advisory.

Until the advisory is lifted, officials say swimming and wading in the Maumee River is not recommended for children or women who are pregnant or nursing.

Signs will remain posted on Maumee River access points notifying the public of the advisory.

The second test will be completed on Tuesday, June 14.

