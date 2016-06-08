OSHP issues dozens of tickets in Airport Hwy detour

A detour nightmare for a Holland neighborhood continues as Airport Highway is closed in Holland for bridge work.

Signs are posted along Airport Highway, the Turnpike, and detour route, to alert drivers about the closure.

Folks in a Holland neighborhood say drivers are ignoring the detour, and now troopers are cracking down.

"There's been approximately 50 citations, we put one to two officers down there during the day shift when it seems to be the worst," said Lieutenant

Bowers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Those 50 tickets have been issued just since Monday.

Lennie Surgeson knows first-hand the problems semi trucks in his quiet neighborhood can cause. His fence got taken out, Monday.

"A truck tried to make it and well, he couldn't because it's a one lane road and a truck doesn't fit down a one lane road," said Surgeson. "Other trucks have since hit the debris from the fence."

It's not just semis trucks causing problems.

The Highway Patrol says cars aren't following the rules of the road either.

"The concerning issue is vehicles not stopping for stop signs. Had a trooper yesterday tell me he had a car about 20 to 30 miles per hour just blow right through a stop sign," said Lieutenant Bowers.

Troopers are asking trucks to stick to the posted detour which is I-475 to Salisbury to Briarwood to US 20A, to Eber and back to Airport.

They say vehicles need to slow down and don't drive distracted.

The Ohio Highway Department of Transportation says the construction work is expected to be completed by mid July.



