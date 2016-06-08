Pizza delivery driver robbed at gun point in central Toledo

A pizza delivery driver was robbed at gun point in Central Toledo.

It happened in the 800 block of Marmion Ave.

Police say the pizza delivery driver got out of her car and was approached by a man.

The man put a gun to her head, demanded money, and took off with the pizza.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

