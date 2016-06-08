Hope Learning Academy of Toledo latest to put finances online

Hope Learning Academy of Toledo is the latest group to put its finances online.

State Treasurer Josh Mandel launched OhioCheckbook.com back in 2014, which set a new national standard for government transparency.

On Wednesday, he joined folks with Hope Learning Academy of Toledo to add the agency to the site.

"It's all about power to the people," said Mandel. "Politicians hate it and tax payers love it. So we're gonna keep doing it. I'm doing everything I can to empower every day citizens to be able to go on the internet to OhioCheckbook.com and hold the politicians accountable."

Toledo Public Schools and the City of Toledo are among other agencies on the site.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.