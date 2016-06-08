Police investigate alleged assault at Pacesetter Park

It’s almost summertime and youth baseball leagues across the country are taking the diamond. But it’s not all fun and games. What started as a nice day at the ballpark can take a turn.

Sylvania Township Police released Wednesday its initial report into an incident that some say goes against a family’s efforts to end bullying.

According to the report, police say they were called to investigate an assault on May 29 during a soccer tournament at Pacesetter Park. The coach, Chad Kain, told police James Crothers, also known as Jamie, came up to him on the field during a game in an aggressive manner and the two exchanged words.

Kain tells authorities Crothers then grabbed him from behind and put him in a single-arm choke hold.

The report says the entire soccer team, as well as parents and spectators, witnessed the assault.

James’ wife, Joni Meyer-Crothers, is the one who initiated an anti-bullying campaign after their son was allegedly bullied at a Sylvania school. She says her son was forced by two of his peers to eat a push pop that had been dunked in a urinal. Those students were disciplined both by the school and in court.

WTOL 11 is told what happened at Pacesetter Park stems from Crothers' frustration over that same son not getting enough playing time.

Other parents say Joni sent emails and texts bashing the coach before the assault occurred.

The Crothers' family declined to comment, except to say "it's not true."

Coach Kain also declined to comment at this time.

The Sylvania Township Police where the coach filed assault charges says "the gentleman who approached the coach was doing most of the talking, using profanities and such, and evidently he made physical contact with the coach. By all indications in the report and through witnesses we have thus far identified that the coach did not reciprocate in any way."

The coach did not seek any medical treatment after the assault, but the Crothers have been removed from the Pacesetter Soccer Club.

No charges have been filed in the incident and no arrests have been made.

At this point, police say Coach Kain will need to bring the police report he filed to the Sylvania prosecutor to formally charge Crothers with assault. The prosecutor says that hasn't happened yet.

WTOL 11 will keep you posted as this story continues to unfold.

