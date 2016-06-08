Woman recognized by Toledo City Council for calling 911 after fi - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Woman recognized by Toledo City Council for calling 911 after finding teen allegedly held captive

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A local woman was recognized at Tuesday's Toledo City Council meeting for her heroic actions in helping the 13-year-old girl allegedly held captive in the basement of a north Toledo home for more than a year. 

"I just thank God I was in the right place at the right time," said Karen Loudermill. 

She's the woman who called 911 after seeing the young girl wandering around the Port Authority building in Downtown Toledo that fateful day. 

But like most heroes, Loudermill says it's not a title she would use for herself.

She says she feels God guided her to do a good deed. But from the praise received at Tuesday's city council meeting, it is clear to see she did an extraordinary thing. 

"You spoke to that young lady, you had to coax her, finally when you two touched, she felt the compassion, that you were there for her," said Councilwoman Yvonne Harper. 
 
"You're an example of what this community can and should do, look out for one another," said Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson. 

"The fact that you saw within your heart to do what you felt was right, you saved a young lady's life," said Councilman Larry Sykes. 

"The courage that took for you to do what you did and the courage you displayed, the bravery that it took, is extremely admirable," said Councilwoman Cecelia Adams. 

"Miss Loudermill, I think you are underscoring the fact that Toledo remains a compassionate city," said Councilman Tom Waniewski.  

Loudermill says she thinks about the girl everyday. She hasn't seen her since that fateful night, but there are plans in the works to reunite them when things settle down. 

"I'll be happy to see her," she Loudermill. "We will see one another again because I told her that I'm her friend, that's one thing I'm going to stick to, I am her friend." 

Right now, the two men accused of abusing the 13-year-old girl, Timothy and Esten Ciboro, are behind bars and are scheduled to go to trial July 12.  

