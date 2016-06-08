Hillary Clinton wins the Democratic primary in California - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Hillary Clinton wins the Democratic primary in California

(Source: CBS News) (Source: CBS News)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Hillary Clinton wins the Democratic presidential primary in California, delivering a devastating blow to rival Bernie Sanders. The Vermont senator had pinned his hopes of a comeback on a strong finish in California, but the loss in the nation's largest state is all but certain to hasten the end of his White House campaign.

