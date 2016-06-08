Overnight fire leaves duplex heavily damaged in Maumee - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Overnight fire leaves duplex heavily damaged in Maumee

MAUMEE, OH (WTOL) -

An overnight fire left people running and a duplex heavily damaged. 

This happened on West John Street near Conant Street in Maumee around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8. 

Fire officials say crews arrived to heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. 

Three people escaped from the lower apartment when they say they smelled smoke. 

Officials say the occupants on the upper level were not at home at the time of the fire. 

The Red Cross was called to assist the tenants. 

The fire chief says the cause of the fire is under investigation. 

