Police search for man responsible for overnight shooting in central Toledo

By WTOL Staff
and Michelle Zepeda, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

An overnight shooting sends several bullets flying in central Toledo, one hitting an innocent woman. Police are actively looking for the shooter and also making an example of this crime.  

Close to a dozen bullet holes hit the home on the 1100 block of Buckingham Street around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Police say Darnisha Harris is lucky to be alive, dodging all but one, which grazed her stomach. 

"There's no names on these bullets when the trigger is pulled, they can go anywhere. They go through walls, they go through doors, its really, really reckless," said Lt. Joe Heffernan. 

Harris told police she got home just after midnight with her children and noticed two men standing in an empty lot nearby. She says she took her kids inside the house and came back out. That's when shots began being fired at her home. A police crew was in the area and heard the gunfire.

When they arrived they observed Harris' son, Reshawn Russel, getting rid of a gun behind the house. Police later learned he armed himself with the intention of retaliating against the person who shot his house and mother. Police arrested Russel and charged him with tampering with evidence. 

"Whether that has something to do with the shooting or not we are looking into it, but these young men running around with guns like this is not safe. It is creating danger for everybody," said Heffernan. 

Harris was treated at the scene.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111. 

