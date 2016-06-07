Cancer survivors celebrated at ProMedica's Flower Hospital - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Cancer survivors celebrated at ProMedica's Flower Hospital

Dozens of people gathered at Flower Hospital Tuesday evening for ProMedica's Cancer Survivor Celebration. 

The theme of the event was hope and strive to survive. During the celebration, people remembered, and shared their stories of how cancer touched their lives. 

Carla Warchol and her daughter Katie attended the event. She has been cancer free for four years, and says persistence and two separate doctors lead to her diagnosis. 

"I kept on all the symptoms and even when the doctor couldn't find anything I kept telling her something's wrong, I know something's wrong, I don't feel right," said Warchol. 

Turns out she had endometrial cancer. 

"The first thing you think of is my life is going to end. Until you find out there's treatment, and the doctor said I can make this so it's not a danger to you," said Warchol. 

She says she completed more than two dozen radiation sessions, but through treatment, faith, and support from family and friends she made it through. 

Now she is considered a survivor, and one of many people recognized at the celebration, especially during the balloon release. 

"I feel terrific. I feel better than I have in a long, long, time. And for anybody who's going through it, don't feel like its a death sentence. Have hope, have a positive attitude," said Warchol. 

Carla says staying on top of your health is the best thing you can do and recommends it to every woman. 

"Make sure you have your yearly tests. Don't skip pap test because you're scared of them. Have your mammograms, your pap tests. Anything you can do preventative do it," said Warchol.

She says her experience with cancer changed her life and she'll never be the same.
