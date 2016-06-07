School's out, TPS students continue learning with tour of ProMed - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

School's out, TPS students continue learning with tour of ProMedica construction site

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

School is out but some Toledo Public School students are still learning, not in the classroom, but on a construction site. 

Dozens of students from several TPS Schools got a tour of the New Generations’ Tower project, which is all a part of the school to work program. 

Students from 7th grade all the way up to seniors in high school begun their day with a briefing of the construction site. They also got a behind the scenes tour of a multi-million dollar construction project.

“I think it's great they get to expose us to all the things that are going on with the job. Besides just hearing about it we get a chance to see it,” said Thomas Shinaul, TPS student.

Students also got a chance to get their hands dirty with hands on construction activities. The goal is to help interested students understand the math and science skills, as well as what's needed for these jobs. 

“Kids are really getting real world experience. Hands on experience and opportunities that they have interest in going into. At the end of the day its projects like these that keep kids in Toledo. Continue to expand the population and more importantly help with the economics and the revitalization of families,” said Dr. Romules Durant, TPS Superintendent. 

Students say the tour is an exciting opportunity they hope will set them apart from others in the future. 

“I feel Like with me I know what I want to do I feel like I have a plan when I leave High School But most people Don't have a plan they don't know what they want to do,” said Shinaul.

The students also visited a construction project at Bowling Green State University.

