New bikes gifted to kids taken from home where teen was allegedly held captive in basement

A special surprise for the three kids who lived in the house on Noble Street where a teen was allegedly shackled in the basement.

The local organization 'Bikes for Kids' is helping them get a little piece of childhood back by donating new bikes for all three Ciboro kids.

The program is sponsored through a partnership with Charles Boyk Law Offices and Wersell's Bike Shop in Toledo.

“This is the first time that they've ever had bikes of their own and we're pretty excited to be part of that milestone,” said Anneke Godlewski, Director of Communications.

WTOL’s own Dick Berry suggested the 13-year-old Ciboro teen be the recipient for the weekly bike give away. Dick helped coordinate Tuesday’s donation along with Lucas County Children Services.

Maumee Valley Movers chipped in two more bikes for the two Ciboro siblings, who are all currently in foster care.

"We’re gonna show up within the next week or so with these bicycles and it'll be a surprise for them, and I guarantee you their gonna be happy,” said Julie Malkin, LCCS Spokeswoman.

All donors involved hope the bikes will help give these kids something to smile about.

WTOL cameras won't be able to capture the kids faces when they receive the bikes, due to their identities being kept confidential.

Children Services is unable to reveal where the kids are staying or if they are all together but WTOL is told they are doing well given the circumstances.

The organization 'Bikes for Kids' is giving away a bike every week for the rest of the summer.

If you know of a deserving kid in need of a bike, click here to enter their name along with a quick summary to win.

