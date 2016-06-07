Attempted tire theft leaves two police departments investigating case

An attempted tire theft at a local car dealership has two different police departments now investigating.

Police say, Ali Abdallah, was caught attempting to steal used tires from Al Smith Chrysler Dodge Jeep on North Main Street in Bowling Green.

It happened in broad daylight. Police say when they searched Abdallah’s van, it appears he stole from more than one dealership.

The manager of Al Smith dealership says they were able to block Abdallah in and get him into custody, so they could investigate the situation.

Police believe the tires Abdallah already had were taken from dealerships in Maumee.

Al Smith Chrysler Dodge Jeep has been the victim of tire thefts before. Last spring, they were targeted when an organized ring stole from multiple dealerships all over the area.

While police say this one isn't related, it's still frustrating, and police say they can carry serious charges.

“You're looking at felony ranged theft violations for that, and of course if you take rims, or things of that nature, it just increases the penalties for the amount that the item is worth,” said Major Justin White.

Bowling Green Police have notified Maumee Police, and they are investigating this case as well.

