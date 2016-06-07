Goodbye Steamplant, as transformation into ProMedica Headquarters continues

An incredible transformation has been taking place downtown at the site of the former Steam Plant, which is soon to be ProMedica’s Headquarters.

Both the Smokestacks and their bases are now gone.

The east side of the building, that faces the Maumee River and east Toledo, has been opened up for giant windows.

The new steel superstructure is rising inside of the building, and the site in Promenade park for a parking garage for ProMedica has also taken shape.

