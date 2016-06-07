Caught on Camera: TPD look for thief who stole from Dollar General

Toledo police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who stole items from a Dollar General.

It happened at the location on Lewis Avenue.

Police say when a store clerk confronted the woman in the parking lot, she assaulted the clerk.

If you know who this woman is, call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.