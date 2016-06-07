Airport Hwy closure creates unwanted traffic in neighborhood - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Airport Hwy closure creates unwanted traffic in neighborhood

By Amanda Fay, Anchor
Airport Highway closed between Holloway Road and Albon in Holland about a week ago. Since then, folks in the area have been dealing with some unwanted traffic. 

Neighbors say, instead of taking the posted detour of I-475 to Salisbury Road to Briarfield Boulevard to U.S. 6, drivers are turning left onto Apple Blossom where the barricades are and through their quiet neighborhood. 

"Probably about a hundred cars an hour and most cars have been going through pretty fast. It's a 25 mile per hour speed limit and people are going 45 to 50," said Scott Baillie, who lives on Sudbury. He says before the closure, the only traffic his street got, was from people who live there. 

Now, Baillie says not only are there more cars, but semi trucks are also driving through the narrow street. 

"I don't know why semi trucks are pulling down the street. It's uncalled for. It shouldn't be happening," said Baillie. 

It all came to a head, Monday, when a semi couldn't make the sharp curve in the road and took out his neighbor's fence. 

Baillie and others are doing what they can by posting signs along the street, to avoid other problems, but they say it hasn't really been working.

"I have two daughters and a lot of people around here have kids. People are driving too fast, they're gonna get hit," said Baillie. 

Unfortunately, Baillie says he's not sure much can be done to fix the problem. He'll just have to wait out the closure.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says the work is expected to wrap up in July, before the Air Show, which starts on July 16. 

In the meantime, ODOT tells WTOL troopers will be out in the area to ticket drivers who aren't following the posted detour. Plus, more signs have been put out along the closure, detour route, and Turnpike to alert drivers. 
