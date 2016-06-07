City of Toledo and TMACOG kick off gas cap testing, replacement - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

City of Toledo and TMACOG kick off gas cap testing, replacement program

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The City of Toledo and TACOG have kicked off the 2016 gas cap testing and replacement program. 

The program kicked off Tuesday and will continue through early August at locations in Lucas, Southern Monroe, and Wood County.

Organizers say these events help the driver and the environment.

David Gedeon, TMACOG Vice President of Transportation was on hand to discuss how leaky gas caps contribute to ozone pollution. 

The event is to test people's gas caps, if the seal on the gas cap is bad you could be losing gas and vapors out of the tank which equal about two tanks per year. It's a cost to the consumer, but it's also a hazard to air pollution," said Gedeon.

Gas cap testing only takes a few minutes, and replacement caps are free.

Below is the list of the June dates:

Wednesday, June 8 

  • 1 P.M. to 3 P.M. at Barneys, 1670 E. Wooster, BG

Thursday, June 9 

  • 1 P.M. to 3 P.M. at Circle K, 103 Anthony Wayne Trail, Waterville

Tuesday, June 14            

  • 2 P.M. to 4 P.M. at Kroger, 3301 Navarre Ave., Oregon          

Wednesday, June 15             

  • 2 P.M. to 4 P.M. at True North, 4310 W. Central, Toledo

Tuesday, June 21            

  • 2 P.M. to 4 P.M. at True North, 5473 Monroe St., Toledo

Wednesday, June 22            

  • 2 P.M. to 4 P.M. at Kroger, 2257 N. Holland-Sylvania, Toledo

Thursday, June 23           

  • 2 P.M. to 4 P.M. at Circle K, 6775 Dorr St., Toledo

Tuesday, June 28            

  • 1 P.M. to 3 P.M. at Kroger, 7545 Sylvania Ave., Sylvania

Wednesday, June 29            

  • 1 P.M. to 3 P.M. at True North, 5855 Weckerly Rd., Whitehouse

Thursday, June 30          

  • 2 P.M. to 4 P.M. at Barneys, 5821 N. Detroit, Toledo

For a look at the complete gas cap testing schedule, check out the TMACOG website.

