BBB: Don't fall for ransom scam

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

No parents wants to hear the words "Your child has been kidnapped." 

But the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning parents that call may not be real. It may just be someone trying to swindle you out of your money.

"The FBI says phone calls like this are terrorizing parents around the country," said Dick Eppstein, BBB. 

He says if you receive a call like it, don't panic, it may be a scam to trick you into sending strangers money. 

The scammers often use social media pages, like Facebook, to discover your child's schedule, and may imitate your child's voice.

The FBI says these calls often come from unknown area codes like 787, 939 and 856. Some are even from Puerto Rico. 

The caller insists that you not hang up. This is a trick so you can't try to call your child and verify the story. 

They then demand you send them money by pre-paid debit cards, like the ones sold at drug stores. 

If you get such a call, stop! Get the caller's number and any details you can, then call the police! Your child is likely okay. 

If you believe you're the victim of a scam, call the Better Business Bureau at 419-531-3116 or 1-800-743-4222. 

