Security added to courtroom for hearing of Toledo man accused of murder in family feud

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A Toledo man charged with murder in a violent family feud was back in court Tuesday for his pretrial hearing.

Telly Hopings, 22, is accused of shooting and killing Eugene Blackman, 36, back on May 8, 2016 at Lyric's Lounge.

Police believe the murder was in retaliation to the murder of Ronnie Hopings, who was shot dead in front of his kids back in March.

Security in and out of the courtroom was increased for this specific case to deter retaliation from either family. Nearly a half dozen members of TPD's SWAT team and drug unit were there keeping watch.

"We're going to put the officers where we feel they are needed in order to keep the peace," said Lt. Joe Heffernan of the Toledo Police department. "The last time Mr. Hopings had a court case there were some problems so we wanted to make sure the deputies working over there at the courthouse have enough support in case something happens."

Inside, close to a dozen members of courtroom security in bullet proof vests and sheriff's deputies stood by as Telly Hopings faced the judge.

The big topic of discussion was centered around the murder weapon.

The state wants to test the DNA on the gun to see if it matches Hopings DNA, but there is only enough DNA for one test.

"In this case the DNA is so minimal, which happens in a lot of cases, that the test will consume the entirety of the DNA so it will be gone and will only allow one test," said Brian Boos, Assistant County Prosecutor.

Ronnie Wingate, Hopings' attorney tells WTOL he is planning on fighting the test from happening, because he would like the chance for his expert to test the DNA as well; Not just trust the states crime lab.

Hopings will be back in court in July. He did signed away his right to a speedy trial Tuesday since there will be several hearings before the actual trial begins.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.