Security added to courtroom for hearing of Toledo man accused of - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Security added to courtroom for hearing of Toledo man accused of murder in family feud

By WTOL Staff
Connect
Reporting by Michelle Zepeda, Reporter
Connect
Telly Hopings (Source: WTOL) Telly Hopings (Source: WTOL)
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo man charged with murder in a violent family feud was back in court Tuesday for his pretrial hearing.

Telly Hopings, 22, is accused of shooting and killing Eugene Blackman, 36, back on May 8, 2016 at Lyric's Lounge

Police believe the murder was in retaliation to the murder of Ronnie Hopings, who was shot dead in front of his kids back in March.  

Security in and out of the courtroom was increased for this specific case to deter retaliation from either family. Nearly a half dozen members of TPD's SWAT team and drug unit were there keeping watch. 

"We're going to put the officers where we feel they are needed in order to keep the peace," said Lt. Joe Heffernan of the Toledo Police department. "The last time Mr. Hopings had a court case there were some problems so we wanted to make sure the deputies working over there at the courthouse have enough support in case something happens."

Inside, close to a dozen members of courtroom security in bullet proof vests and sheriff's deputies stood by as Telly Hopings faced the judge. 

The big topic of discussion was centered around the murder weapon. 

The state wants to test the DNA on the gun to see if it matches Hopings DNA, but there is only enough DNA for one test. 

"In this case the DNA is so minimal, which happens in a lot of cases, that the test will consume the entirety of the DNA so it will be gone and will only allow one test," said Brian Boos, Assistant County Prosecutor. 

Ronnie Wingate, Hopings' attorney tells WTOL he is planning on fighting the test from happening, because he would like the chance for his expert to test the DNA as well; Not just trust the states crime lab. 

Hopings will be back in court in July. He did signed away his right to a speedy trial Tuesday since there will be several hearings before the actual trial begins. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:11 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:11:42 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...More >>
    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...More >>

  • Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:40:17 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

  • Metroparks Toledo to plant thousands of trees

    Metroparks Toledo to plant thousands of trees

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-03-28 18:27:42 GMT
    (Source: Toledo Metroparks)(Source: Toledo Metroparks)
    (Source: Toledo Metroparks)(Source: Toledo Metroparks)

    "It's very exciting news," Scott Carpenter with Metroparks Toledo said. "These are little bitty trees but we will see them as they grow up and reforest some of the newer land that Metroparks has acquired."

    More >>

    "It's very exciting news," Scott Carpenter with Metroparks Toledo said. "These are little bitty trees but we will see them as they grow up and reforest some of the newer land that Metroparks has acquired."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly