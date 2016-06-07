911 call released after construction worker killed in Oregon

The 911 call from last week's deadly construction site accident in Oregon has been released.

It happened just before 10 a.m. along Starr and Lallendorf Friday, when a construction worker was pinned between a large piece of equipment and a pipeline. He died at the scene from his injuries.

Dispatcher: "Oregon 911, what's your emergency?"

Caller: "Yeah, it's an emergency, we had a man injured on Starr Avenue to the east of Lallendorf."

Dispatcher: "Okay, is he on the street or?"

Caller: "No, he's gone in the pipeline rightaway. He's not very far from the street."

Dispatcher: "He's what? I'm sorry."

Caller: "On a pipeline rightaway."

Dispatcher: "Pipeline rightaway?"

Caller: "Yes, he's been, he's been kind of crushed a little bit or something. I'm not there yet."

It is believed the victim had all the proper safety equipment on at the time of the incident.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating the cause, which could take several weeks.

