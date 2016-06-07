Teen given supervised probation for assault on TPS bus driver

A local teen was sentenced Tuesday for assaulting a Toledo Public School bus driver back in April.

The 17-year-old will be placed on supervised probation and will have to report to a community treatment center.

The teen will also have a GPS monitor for at least two weeks, and a mental health evaluation.

The 17-year-old admitted to punching the TPS bus driver in the face during an argument over money.

The attack left the driver with a broken nose and missing teeth.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.