Teen given supervised probation for assault on TPS bus driver

A local teen was sentenced Tuesday for assaulting a Toledo Public School bus driver back in April. 

The 17-year-old will be placed on supervised probation and will have to report to a community treatment center. 

The teen will also have a GPS monitor for at least two weeks, and a mental health evaluation.  

The 17-year-old admitted to punching the TPS bus driver in the face during an argument over money.  

The attack left the driver with a broken nose and missing teeth. 

