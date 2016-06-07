Oregon City Council discuss plan to get police body cams

The Oregon police chief is all in when it comes to equipping the city’s police department with body cameras, but one councilman is asking for questions to be answered before council votes on it.

Oregon City Council met about it Monday. The police chief says the cameras will be another tool to help officers on the job.

The cameras can also provide evidence to convict criminals.

The chief says the cameras will work seamlessly with equipment the force is already using.

"We currently have a system in place and our police vehicles with dash cam video and the system that we purchase will be compatible with that dash cam system," said Chief Mike Navarre.

Council has budgeted nearly $50,000 to purchase body cameras, but Councilman Tim Zale says there are some things council needs to consider.

“You have to consider will we have to buy another server. What is the annual cost for the body cameras?” said Councilman Zale.

Councilman Zale, a retired Oregon Police officer, says he's all for new technology that will help the department, but he's not sure if the body cameras are right for the city at this point.

“I worry about if we will be able to properly redact information off of these recordings before people request to receive the information,” said Zale.

On the other hand, Oregon Police chief Mike Navarre is a proponent for the cameras, and he wants all 45 officers to have one.

“The cameras will see things that officers don't see with the human eye it will make a record of the audio and visual that is seen by the camera and they're great for court room presentation of evidence,” said Chief Navarre.

Council plans to discuss the body cameras again on June 20 at a special committee meeting.

From that meeting there could be a decision of when they will vote on the issue.

