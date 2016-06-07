Fire at Perrysburgers causes significant damage - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Fire at Perrysburgers causes significant damage

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
PERRYSBURG, OH (WTOL) -

A fire at Perrysburgers caused significant damage to the building Tuesday. 

The fire broke out around 7 a.m. on Louisiana Avenue. 

A woman who lives near the restaurant smelled smoke and took action.

The Perrysburg Fire chief says if she had not done that, the outcome would have been different. 

"Because we were able to get there so quick and get the fire out, the fire damage is basically only in one room, it's only in their storage room," said Chief Jeff Klein.

The fire was contained to a storage room, but not before causing about $100,000 in damages to the restaurant and a vacant nearby apartment. 

The rest of the damage appears to be from smoke, and Chief Klein says it can be cleaned up, but Perrysburgers could be shutdown for a couple of weeks.  

"You can tell when the smoke's not normal, it's not the fire pit next door, you know it's not something you've smelled before, that's when we really encourage people to call us and have us come out," said Chief Klein.

There is no word yet on what sparked the fire.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:11 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:11:42 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...More >>
    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...More >>

  • Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:40:17 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

  • Metroparks Toledo to plant thousands of trees

    Metroparks Toledo to plant thousands of trees

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-03-28 18:27:42 GMT
    (Source: Toledo Metroparks)(Source: Toledo Metroparks)
    (Source: Toledo Metroparks)(Source: Toledo Metroparks)

    "It's very exciting news," Scott Carpenter with Metroparks Toledo said. "These are little bitty trees but we will see them as they grow up and reforest some of the newer land that Metroparks has acquired."

    More >>

    "It's very exciting news," Scott Carpenter with Metroparks Toledo said. "These are little bitty trees but we will see them as they grow up and reforest some of the newer land that Metroparks has acquired."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly