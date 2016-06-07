Fire at Perrysburgers causes significant damage

A fire at Perrysburgers caused significant damage to the building Tuesday.

The fire broke out around 7 a.m. on Louisiana Avenue.

A woman who lives near the restaurant smelled smoke and took action.

The Perrysburg Fire chief says if she had not done that, the outcome would have been different.

"Because we were able to get there so quick and get the fire out, the fire damage is basically only in one room, it's only in their storage room," said Chief Jeff Klein.

The fire was contained to a storage room, but not before causing about $100,000 in damages to the restaurant and a vacant nearby apartment.

The rest of the damage appears to be from smoke, and Chief Klein says it can be cleaned up, but Perrysburgers could be shutdown for a couple of weeks.

"You can tell when the smoke's not normal, it's not the fire pit next door, you know it's not something you've smelled before, that's when we really encourage people to call us and have us come out," said Chief Klein.

There is no word yet on what sparked the fire.

