Boy calls 911 on mom, tells police she's driving drunk

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (AP) - The mother of a 12-year-old Ohio boy who called 911 from inside a car to report that she was driving drunk has been convicted of child endangering and driving violations.

Cleveland.com (http://bit.ly/1X7z0h8 ) reports Lakewood police stopped the disoriented driver May 28 after the boy called police to say his mother was behind the wheel and seemed "really drunk."

Officers contacted paramedics because they were concerned 39-year-old Tanisha Robinson was having a diabetic emergency. They found she had a high blood-glucose level, but her blood-alcohol level was also above the legal limit.

Robinson pleaded no contest to the charges and was found guilty by a judge. Her attorney declined to comment Monday.

Robinson told doctors she drank vodka at a graduation party before she was pulled over. The boy and two younger children in the car were not harmed.

