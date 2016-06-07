TPD: Shots fired before fire broke out at central Toledo home being investigated as part of on-going family feud

Fire and Police are now investigating a Tuesday morning fire at a central Toledo home.

Police say shots were fired at the home on the 1100 block of Belmont Avenue before the fire took place. No one was injured in either incident.

A neighboring home was damaged. The family that lives there says they heard an explosion. The Red Cross is now helping that family with a place to stay.

Neighbors tell WTOL 11 the home that caught fire was under renovation, but not occupied at the time. Crews from the city of Toledo demolished the home because it was not safe to leave standing.

Police say the fire is being investigated as a part of the ongoing family feud between the Blackman's and Hopings'.

“This feud is a huge deal here at the Safety Building. When Toledo Police Officers walk through these doors for their shift, they are briefed on the current situation, were they need to be and who to look out for,” said Lt. Joe Heffernan.

Most of the violence involving the Blackman and Hoping family concentrates around Trenton and Belmont.

Many members of the Hoping family live on Trenton off Monroe and Upton in Central Toledo. While Belmont near Dorr and Detroit is where many of the Blackman's have ties.

"Not everything being reported as being attributed to these families is not accurate. I think it is a little unfair to attribute everything going on to these two families," said Lt. Heffernan.

Police are fighting back by using intelligence based policing to figure out where the next crime could be committed.

They are also taking guns off the streets in these areas and stopping family members regularly.

"We have talked to both sides. We have talked to numerous people who may have influence and we are just trying to get this senseless violence stopped," said Heffernan.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Police are working to determine if the shots fired and the house fire are related.

If you have any information on Tuesday morning's fire, call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

