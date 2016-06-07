Monroe Street remains closed after Tuesday water main break, to - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Monroe Street remains closed after Tuesday water main break, to reopen soon

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A water main break closed off part of Monroe Street in downtown Toledo this week.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 1500 block of Monroe Street. Crews are now working to get a 100-year-old water main fixed.

Crews tell WTOL 11 the water main was constructed back in 1874, and this is the first problem the city has ever had with the main.

Right now, Monroe Street is blocked off between 14th and 17th Streets. 

WTOL 11 is told the Cherry Street Life Revitalization Center, along with Monroe Street from 15th Street to 17th Street is now under a boil advisory until Monday, June 13, while repairs are made. 

There are 1,100 miles of water mains throughout the city, and two weeks ago there were several main breaks in west Toledo.

Christy Soncrant, Administrator of Water Distribution, says there is no connection between the water main break a couple of weeks ago and this week's.

“The city gets on average between 300 to 400 main breaks a year. It's just the cost of doing business,” said Soncrant.

The city has a water main replacement program put in place to replace two miles of pipes each year.

There is no word yet on when the water main will be fixed. 

Officials say westbound lanes on Monroe Street should reopen by noon on Thursday. All other lanes should reopen Sunday morning.

Another water main break was reported Tuesday at Harvest and McGregor. A boil advisory has been issued for residents there as well. 

