Parts of Sandusky recovering after weekend storm ripped through area

Power is expected to be restored Monday night in Sandusky after a storm ripped through over the weekend.

First Energy says 20 crews are working in the area to get dozens of power poles back up.

A spokesman with Cedar Point says the park will reopen on Tuesday.

It shutdown Sunday afternoon and was closed all day Monday after 35 power poles toppled into the road leading into the park.

There was no damage to the park itself.

Cedar point says patrons who bought lane passes for Sunday or Monday can use them any other day this season.

Other areas of Sandusky got hit pretty hard as well.

Crews spent the day clearing trees and debris from Huron Park. Also, a large tree fell onto Monroe School and multiple homes.

Cedar Point says people who would like a refund for pre-purchased tickets for Sunday or Monday can get one.

