Secretary of U.S. Air Force visits 180th Fighter Wing

The secretary of the United States Air force visited the 180th Fighter Wing Monday.

The visit gave Secretary Deborah James a behind the scenes look at the wing, its airmen and their capabilities.

F-16's have been taking off at the 180th fighter wing for 26 years, and now the wing along with 17 other bases are in the running to get F-35 Strike Fighters.

The impact of our F-16's and the mission and the mission that goes on today is about 123 million dollars So, the F-35's will be at least that,” said Secretary Deborah James.

Secretary James is looking at the mission impact of the base, including the capacity-like runway and hanger space. She is also checking the environmental impact and cost, before making the determination on the new fighter jets.

“You have a terrific runway spaces you have a certain degree of capacity already So, I think in each of these arenas of course environmental is too hard to tell but you have a lot going for you at this base,” said Secretary James.

Several State leaders were also on hand for the base tour.

The group of 18 will be narrowed down this fall to determine which two bases will receive the new jets.

The final decision is expected to happen in the spring of 2018.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.