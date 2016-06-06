Central Catholic head coach discuss taking on new interim president role

Heading into his 17th season at the helm of the Irish, head coach Greg Dempsey will be filling another major role at Central Catholic, and it’s that of the interim president.

While finding a successful balance can be a daunting task, Coach Dempsey says he has confidence heading into the fall because of the strong staff he has around him.

“You’re as good as the people around you, and the people inside the school are outstanding and the staff outside is outstanding," said Dempsey. "Nothing’s ever easy, so that comes down to managing time and communicating and, you know, the school asks you to fill a role for a period of time, do it because that’s what the school needs right now.”

Dempsey says once this week of summer workouts comes to an end, he’ll have more time to get acclimated to the president role before two-a-days and football season begins.

“Football really slows down after this week, um, it gives me a good opportunity to jump into the school part of it and make sure I’m getting as much information as I can and gain experience as I go and just trying to do anything I can to help the school,” said Dempsey.

And after leading his team to a Division III state title game and a 12 to 3 overall record, Dempsey says he’s focused on getting his young team ready to be strong contenders again come this fall.

“I think the biggest thing we’re trying to focus on is just trying to identify as quick as possible who are going to be our guys early so we can have a better start,"Dempsey said. "It’s competition out here every day and that’s the exact environment we want, especially this time of the year," said Dempsey.

Coach says they’ll pick up summer workouts again at the end of July leading into two-a-days.

