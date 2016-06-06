Former Rossford firefighter sentenced in sexual assault case

Thomas Watson, the Rossford firefighter found guilty of sexually assaulting a young girl last June, learned his fate Monday.

Watson was accused of sexual assault, and entered a plea deal on attempted felonious assault charges.

He was sentenced to 120 days in the Wood County work release program, and three years of community control. Watson also has to pay $5,000 in restitution.

Because Watson entered a plea deal, he will not have to register as a sex offender.

His attorney says Watson recently got another full time job, and requested that he serve his time in the work release program so that he can continue to pay back the restitution.

Due to Watson having no prior record before the incident, his attorneys asked Judge Kelsey to take that into consideration.

"I hope that you are able to move forward with your life without any burden to June 29, 2015. I wish you nothing but the best. I'm dedicated to putting a law abiding life and paying restitution in this case,” said Watson during court proceedings.

Shortly after the sentencing, WTOL 11 received a phone call from the victim, who agreed to tell her story.

"He made me loose my driver's license, he made me drop out of college, you know, I keep trying to get back up and I keep getting pushed down because of what he did," said the victim.

She says Watson was someone she trusted, someone she looked at as a mentor. But that all changed on June 29 of last year, and she's been dealing with the impact ever since.

"It's really hard for me to understand why he did that to me. He was kind of like a father figure to me, and all of a sudden my world got flipped upside down because he thought of me as nothing more than just a body," she said.

The prosecution said that given the victim's medical condition since the incident, they all agreed that a plea deal would be better than going to trial.

The victim says that Watson didn't get as much time as she would have hoped, but she's a forgiving person, and she hopes he learns from this.

"I hope he learns for this experience that you cannot do this to people. It's not right. It's not nice, and it's down right dirty," she said.

