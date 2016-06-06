Experts: Algal blooms in Maumee River are not concern for Toledo water supply

It's been two years since the water crisis, when harmful algal blooms threatened our water supply.

Now a public health advisory has been issued in Defiance County. But officials in Toledo say there is no need to sound alarms just yet.

"I don't think there's any cause for alarm whatsoever just yet,” said Ed Moore, Director of Public Utilities.

The city held a press conference Monday to assure the public the water is safe.

"We have all our treatment processes in place and we're not overly concerned about it right now,” said Moore.



The Maumee River flows down into Lake Erie, so the algal blooms could travel to our water source.

But Moore says early warning detections are in place and the water is tested on a weekly basis.

"As the lake condition changes we'll change our treatment process and we'll be able to deal with it,” said Moore.

Mayor Paula-Hicks Hudson said Monday's press conference was important to let people know the situation is under control.

"To make sure the folks know what's happening and to provide really concise and clear information,” said Hicks-Hudson.

Moore says citizens should sign up for text alerts on the city's website, so that valuable information will come right to your phone.

The Ohio EPA will conduct another test in the Maumee River Tuesday, and is expected to have results back on Wednesday.

