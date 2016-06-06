Findlay police department K9 receives new protective vest

Findlay Police department’s K9 is now a little safer on the streets.

The department’s K9 Shadow, received a bullet and stab protected vest thanks to Vested Interest in K9s, INC.

Shadow’s vest was sponsored by American Legion Ralph D. Cole of Findlay.

Vested Interest in K9s, INC is a charity located in East Taunton, MA whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protected vests to dogs of the law across the United States.

The non-profit started in 2009, and since then has provided more than 1,900 protective vests in 49 states through private and corporate donations.

The program is open to dogs employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and are at least 20 months old.

