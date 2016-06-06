Toledo police investigate after man shot while sitting in car

An investigation is underway after a man was shot while sitting in his car.

It happened around 10 P.M. Sunday night on the 4400 block of Cape Lane.

Police say Kevin Warner was parked in front of a house along with three other men, when a car pulled up and began firing shots into the driver’s side of the car.

Warner was shot in the hip.

He immediately drove himself to the hospital, where he is expected to be okay.

Police have not identified any suspects at this time.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.