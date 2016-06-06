Boil advisory extended for Lagrange Street - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Boil advisory extended for Lagrange Street

TOLEDO, OH

A water boil advisory has been extended for residents on Lagrange Street from Windemere Blvd. to Manhattan Blvd., as well as Majestic Drive from Lagrange Street to Aria Drive, due to repairs to the city's water system. 

The advisory is in effect until Sunday, June 12.

While the advisories are in effect, people should boil water for at least three minutes and then let it cool before use.

Boiled water should be used for drinking, ice making, brushing teeth, washing dishes and all food preparation.

People with lesions or open surgical incisions should also boil water before bathing.

Once the water is turned back on, residents may notice some rust or air in the tap water. City officials say that is normal and advise people to run all faucets until the water runs clear.

If you have any questions, call Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020. 

