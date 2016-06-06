Woman faces felonious assault charge after stabbing in west Toledo

Bond was set Tuesday for a woman accused of stabbing a man in the leg at an apartment on Central Avenue.

The incident happened Monday just after midnight. Police were called to the scene of a stabbing at a west Toledo apartment complex. When they arrived they say the victim, James Watson Jr., told them he was laying in bed with the accused, Ashley Wagner, when she grabbed a knife from the bedside table and stabbed him in the leg.

Watson was taken to the hospital for treatment and was later released.

Wagner was taken into custody and is now facing a felonious assault charge.

Police did not say what the motive was for the stabbing.

Tuesday, Wagner's bond was set at $10,000.

She will be in court again Wednesday.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.