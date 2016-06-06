Suspect in abduction, murder of 13-year-old Detroit boy returned back to MI

Surveillance photo of Gregory Walker from the night of the abduction. (Source: Detroit Police Department)

A man accused in the kidnapping and murder of a 13-year-old boy from Detroit is on his way back to Michigan.

Gregory Walker, 45, was arrested at the Days Inn on Miami Street in Toledo Thursday. He is accused in the kidnapping and murder of 13-year-old Deontae Mitchell of Detroit, Michigan.

Deontae went missing Tuesday. His body was found in a field in Detroit Thursday, around the same time Walker was arrested.

On Monday, Walker appeared before Lucas County Common Pleas Court Judge Stacy Cook. He waived extradition back to Michigan and the Judge Cook ordered that he be turned over to Detroit police.

