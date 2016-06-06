Mother of girl allegedly held captive sentenced on unrelated cha - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Mother of girl allegedly held captive sentenced on unrelated charges

Stafonda Hawkins cried in court as she waited to be arraigned last week. (Source: WTOL) Stafonda Hawkins cried in court as she waited to be arraigned last week. (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The mother of a 13-year-old girl who Toledo police say was held captive for a year in a house on Noble Street was sentenced on unrelated charges Monday. 

Stafonda Hawkins is charged with two counts of writing bad checks. On Monday, she appeared before the Sylvania Municipal Court, where she was sentenced.

On the first charge, Judge M. Scott Ramey gave Hawkins a 13 days credit for time served and 57 days in the Regional Jail in Stryker, Ohio. On the second charge, Judge Ramey sentenced Hawkins for 50 days in jail with credit for 10 days already served.  He also set a status hearing for August 10 to determine when the sentences should begin. 

Hawkins is current being held without bond in the Lucas County Jail. The Ohio Department of Corrections has a holder on her for violating her parole, which was filed when she failed to meet with her parole officer and left for Las Vegas. 

Hawkins' daughter was allegedly held captive by her step-father and step-brother, Timothy and Esten Ciboro. Both have plead not guilty to the charges against them, kidnapping and endangering children, and are set to face trial June 12. 

Right now, it is still unclear if Hawkins will face any charges in connection to her daughter’s case.

