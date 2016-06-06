Toledo woman accused of killing 6-month-old son offered plea deal

A woman accused of killing her six-month-old son made an unplanned court appearance Monday, just weeks before her trial is scheduled to begin.

Ariana Canon has been offered a plea deal. Right now, she's facing charges of aggravated murder, murder and child endangerment. This after police say she fatally injured her 6-month-old son Carsyn.

Last August, Carsyn was brought to the ER with a skull fracture and fractured leg. He later died of his injuries, the details of which would be presented to a jury in trial.

But if Canon takes the State's deal, the trial is off, Canon will plead guilty to murder and the Honorable Gene Zmuda will sentence her.

If Canon takes the plea deal, she will face a maximum sentence of life in prison with eligibility for parole after 15 years. If not, she will face a jury who will determine if she is guilty. If she is found guilty of aggravated murder, she could be sentenced to a maximum of life in prison without the chance of parole.

Evidence that could be brought before a jury if the case does make it to trial include Canon's phone records. Documents filed in court show that Canon called 911 at the hospital.

Canon has until June 17 to make her decision.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.