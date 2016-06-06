Federal courthouse in Toledo to soon see major upgrade

A courthouse in Toledo is getting a major upgrade!

Officials say they've secured more than $100 million to upgrade the federal courthouse in Toledo.

The money will go to a new 96,000 square foot addition to the building.

The upgrade is a part of a government bill that was approved back in December.

Construction is expected to begin in 2018.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.