Local church breaks ground on new expansion

A local church is soon expanding.

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church broke ground Sunday on a new church building and parish life center.

The current building on Hill, west of Holland-Sylvania, is nearly 90 years old and has accessibility issues for some members of the parish.

The new church hopes to solve that problem, as well as provide a large gathering space for church goers.

"It's a very exciting time for the parish, there's a lot of energy, a lot of excitement about our present moment and also for our future," said Reverend Joseph Cadone.

The project is estimated to cost $4 million.

