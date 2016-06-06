TFD investigates early morning fire at two homes on Trenton Aven - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TFD investigates early morning fire at two homes on Trenton Avenue

By WTOL Staff
Connect
Reporting by Michelle Zepeda, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo Fire is now investigating the cause of an early morning fire on the 2400 block of Trenton Avenue in central Toledo. 

It happened just before 5:30 a.m. Monday. Crews worked quickly to get the fire out at two neighboring homes. One of the homes collapsed under the pressure of water and heavy flames. Both will now be demolished. 

TFD says the fires appear to be intentionally set and are being investigated. 

Another fire on Trenton took place last month in connection to a string of ongoing violence, stemming from a family feud. Right now, it is unclear as to whether these recent fires are related to those crimes. 

"We're really concerned because obviously this is the same block, as well as the vicinity area where the other fires are going. We don't know if this is related to what's been going on with the families and stuff, so we don't want to speculate at this time," said Battalion Chief David Rodriguez, Toledo Fire and Rescue. 

Those living on Trenton say the two homes are owned by the same person, and that the feud was possibly an opportunity to cash in on insurance money. Police say they are investigating all possibilities. 

"Certainly this may be related, but we are not saying that because while this fire appears to be intentionally set, we don't know who did it and what their motives would be," said Lt. Joe Heffernan. 

Fortunately, both homes were vacant. No injuries were reported. 

If you have any information that can help in the investigation, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:11 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:11:42 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...More >>
    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...More >>

  • Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:40:17 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

  • Metroparks Toledo to plant thousands of trees

    Metroparks Toledo to plant thousands of trees

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-03-28 18:27:42 GMT
    (Source: Toledo Metroparks)(Source: Toledo Metroparks)
    (Source: Toledo Metroparks)(Source: Toledo Metroparks)

    "It's very exciting news," Scott Carpenter with Metroparks Toledo said. "These are little bitty trees but we will see them as they grow up and reforest some of the newer land that Metroparks has acquired."

    More >>

    "It's very exciting news," Scott Carpenter with Metroparks Toledo said. "These are little bitty trees but we will see them as they grow up and reforest some of the newer land that Metroparks has acquired."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly