TFD investigates early morning fire at two homes on Trenton Avenue

Toledo Fire is now investigating the cause of an early morning fire on the 2400 block of Trenton Avenue in central Toledo.

It happened just before 5:30 a.m. Monday. Crews worked quickly to get the fire out at two neighboring homes. One of the homes collapsed under the pressure of water and heavy flames. Both will now be demolished.

TFD says the fires appear to be intentionally set and are being investigated.

Another fire on Trenton took place last month in connection to a string of ongoing violence, stemming from a family feud. Right now, it is unclear as to whether these recent fires are related to those crimes.

"We're really concerned because obviously this is the same block, as well as the vicinity area where the other fires are going. We don't know if this is related to what's been going on with the families and stuff, so we don't want to speculate at this time," said Battalion Chief David Rodriguez, Toledo Fire and Rescue.

Those living on Trenton say the two homes are owned by the same person, and that the feud was possibly an opportunity to cash in on insurance money. Police say they are investigating all possibilities.

"Certainly this may be related, but we are not saying that because while this fire appears to be intentionally set, we don't know who did it and what their motives would be," said Lt. Joe Heffernan.

Fortunately, both homes were vacant. No injuries were reported.

If you have any information that can help in the investigation, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

