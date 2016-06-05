Fostoria teen graduating after 'miracle' prosthetic leg surgery

The Fostoria High School Class of 2016 graduated on Sunday.

Senior Dugan Smith battled cancer and managed to beat the odds to get to where he is today.

He used his special prosthetic leg to walk across the graduation stage to receive his diploma and walk into the next stage of his life.

Dugan will attend Bowling Green State University this fall majoring in Kinesiology.

He plans to work with amputees and develop better prostheses.

"It makes sense. I understand where people are coming from. I understand what they're going through more likely than someone who hasn't been in this situation before," said Dugan.

While in the sixth grade, doctors amputated part of Dugan's leg because of a cancerous tumor.

But then what Dugan calls a 'miracle' occurred.

It happened at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Dugan underwent a rare procedure to attach what was left of his leg to his hip.

It placed his ankle where his knee once was.

This allows him to walk with one foot forward and one foot facing backward.

"My heel works as my knee. I can move my toes. It's amazing how they reconnected all the nerves and all the tendons for it to work," said Dugan.

The procedure didn't stop Dugan from playing baseball either.

He was an infielder and pitcher for the Redmen.

"He's very persistent. He motivates everyone around him to do just as good as they can," said teammate Sam Grine.

Dugan says a strong support system from family and friends got him through the tough times.

He's got some advice for cancer patients.

"To be patient and understand it's a long road but you can get through it and beat it."

