OSHP says failure-to-yield crashes on the rise - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

OSHP says failure-to-yield crashes on the rise

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol) (Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol)
(WTOL) -

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has a warning before you hit the road.

There has been a sharp jump in crashes caused by drivers who fail to yield to other cars.

There were more than 49-thousand crashes in Ohio last year when the driver who was at fault failed to yield.

Those accidents resulted in nearly 29-thousand people getting hurt and 206-deaths.

Total fail-to-yield crashes increased nine percent last year.

Fatal fail-to-yield crashes increased 28 percent.

In addition, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says fail-to-yield crashes tend to be more severe than other types of crashes.

36 percent of fail-to-yield crashes resulted in death in 2015 compared to 25 percent of all crashes.

Troopers remind drivers to pay attention to which cars has the right of way and to yield to them.

Click here to see the entire report on fail-to-yield crashes.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:11 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:11:42 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...More >>
    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...More >>

  • Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:40:17 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

  • Metroparks Toledo to plant thousands of trees

    Metroparks Toledo to plant thousands of trees

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-03-28 18:27:42 GMT
    (Source: Toledo Metroparks)(Source: Toledo Metroparks)
    (Source: Toledo Metroparks)(Source: Toledo Metroparks)

    "It's very exciting news," Scott Carpenter with Metroparks Toledo said. "These are little bitty trees but we will see them as they grow up and reforest some of the newer land that Metroparks has acquired."

    More >>

    "It's very exciting news," Scott Carpenter with Metroparks Toledo said. "These are little bitty trees but we will see them as they grow up and reforest some of the newer land that Metroparks has acquired."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly