OSHP says failure-to-yield crashes on the rise

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has a warning before you hit the road.

There has been a sharp jump in crashes caused by drivers who fail to yield to other cars.

There were more than 49-thousand crashes in Ohio last year when the driver who was at fault failed to yield.

Those accidents resulted in nearly 29-thousand people getting hurt and 206-deaths.

Total fail-to-yield crashes increased nine percent last year.

Fatal fail-to-yield crashes increased 28 percent.

In addition, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says fail-to-yield crashes tend to be more severe than other types of crashes.

36 percent of fail-to-yield crashes resulted in death in 2015 compared to 25 percent of all crashes.

Troopers remind drivers to pay attention to which cars has the right of way and to yield to them.

