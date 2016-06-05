Cedar Point closes Monday due to Sunday storm damage, will reopen Tuesday

Cedar Point will reopen Tuesday, June 7 after being closed Monday, June 6 due to a powerful storm Sunday.

(1) As a result of the severe wind damage to power lines and poles on the CP Causeway, Cedar Point and Soak City will not open on 6/6. — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) June 6, 2016

"As a result of the severe wind damage to power lines and poles on the Cedar Point Causeway, and the lack of adequate power to operate rides at full capacity, Cedar Point and Soak City will not open on Monday, June 6. Crews from Ohio Edison are working diligently to repair Causeway power lines as quickly as possible. We anticipate we will reopen on Tuesday, June 7."

All day Monday, crews in the area worked to clean up after high winds caused several downed power lines through out the city of Sandusky.

According to police dispatchers, the east side of the city was the worst hit and unsafe wires created a situation where cars in a Cedar Point parking lot were trapped behind the Causeway Sunday.

After the storm on Sunday afternoon, Tony Clark, of Cedar Point said, "at this time, the Causeway is closed due to downed power lines. Ohio Edison is present. Access to the park is still open via the Chaussee (Cedar Point Road)."

Monday, Cedar Point released this statement:

"Ohio Edison’s repairs to the power lines on the Cedar Point Causeway are ongoing. Because of their hard work and diligence, Cedar Point will reopen on Tuesday, June 7. There is no damage to the park itself. Guests who had purchased dated admission or Fast Lane tickets for Sunday, June 5 or Monday, June 6 are welcome to use their tickets at Cedar Point on any other operating day during the 2016 season or use them today at Cedar Point’s sister parks Kings Island in Cincinnati and Michigan’s Adventure in Muskegon, Mich. For guests wishing to receive a refund on their pre-purchased tickets dated June 6, they should visit cedarpoint.com/contact to make those requests."

