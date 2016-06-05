Power outage affects hundreds of customers near UT

A power outage in west Toledo is affected hundreds of customers on Sunday afternoon and evening after storms came through the area.

According to First Energy’s website the outage centered around Dorr and Westwood near the University of Toledo.

According to the website, additional crews have been requested.

As of 7:00 p.m. First Energy says less than twenty homes were still affected.

