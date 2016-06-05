Weekend filled with art, cycling in downtown Sylvania - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Weekend filled with art, cycling in downtown Sylvania

By Tegan Wilkinson, Producer
A weekend filled with art, food and cycling will take place in Sylvania on Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12.

This is the fifth year for the Maple and Main Street Art Fair and sixth year for the Sylvania Cycling Classic.

More than 100 artists and musicians will take part in the free event lining Main Street between Monroe and Erie in downtown Sylvania.

Local food vendors will also serve a variety of dishes and drinks.

On Saturday, the fair opens at 11 a.m. and will end at 10 p.m.

For Sunday’s events, the cycling races will start at 9 a.m. at Maplewood Park.

Riders of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to participate.

Register in advance, here, or the day of the race.

The races will go until 4:30 p.m. including a BMX stunt show.

The fair festivities will begin at 10 a.m. and go until 4 p.m. on Sunday. 

