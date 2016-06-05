GUEST EDITORIAL: Support the Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio mission against breast cancer

Hi, I am Mary Westphal, Executive Director for Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio.

In September, thousands gather for Race for the Cure events in Toledo and Findlay. Every year, we run in celebration, and in memory, of all breast cancer survivors who have fought fiercely against this disease

Today, I invite you to join that fight. I believe Komen Northwest Ohio is doing more to battle breast cancer in Northwest Ohio than any other organization. And you can help too by registering and joining us in September at the Race for the Cure events.

It’s easier than ever to register! We just launched a new, mobile-friendly registration site so you can register wherever you are. Say 'yes' to registration. Help us fund more research, more local grants and save more, local lives in Northwest Ohio. Register today at www.komennwohio.org.

Don’t just walk, register and walk. And join us in our vision of a world without breast cancer.