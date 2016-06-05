Michigan man arrested for stolen items, drug possession

A Michigan man was arrested on Sunday, June 5 during property checks, according to a police release.

Police say they discovered a heroin-filled syringe on a vehicle’s dashboard when a man was pulled over.

The 31-year-old, Petersburg man was taken to Monroe County Jail for multiple charges including possession of heroin, according to police.

His name will not be released until he is formally arraigned.

Police found the man during overnight property checks in the Ida Township area around 5:00 a.m. on Sunday.

The deputy saw a suspicious vehicle leaving the driveway of Lloyd’s Trucking on Lewis Avenue, according to the report.

Police say the vehicle was a black, Ford F-150.

Reports say the bed of the truck was filled with metal including numerous stolen commercial truck wheels.

Call the Monroe County Sheriff at 734-243-7070 with any additional information.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.