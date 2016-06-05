Chick-fil-a offers free food for app download

Chick-fil-a is offering free food to customers that download the new “Chick-fil-a One” app.

Customers who get the app will receive a code for a free chicken sandwich.

The app must be downloaded by Saturday, June 11.

The coupon code will be valid until Thursday, June 30.

With the app, customers will be able to customize their food, plus order and pay on the go.

This allows customers to skip the line, speeding up the ordering process.

Nutrition and allergen information will be included on the app as well as a restaurant locator.

In the Toledo area, there are four locations including the Franklin Park Mall, Sylvania and Talmadge, Airport Highway and the Perrysburg Plaza.

