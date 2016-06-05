Discount Cedar Point tickets will benefit United Way of Hancock - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Discount Cedar Point tickets will benefit United Way of Hancock County

By Tegan Wilkinson, Producer
Cedar Point will host several weekend events this summer to benefit the United Way of Hancock County.

People who work or live in Hancock County can purchase discount tickets for different weekends.

The following weekends are included:

  • June 25 and 26
  • July 30 and 31
  • September 23, 24 and 25

Tickets are available for $39 by using a special username and password.

The username is “UNTIEDWAYHC” and password is “uwhc2016” to purchase tickets.

The United Way of Hancock County is an organization dedicated to improving the lives of community members.

They formed in 1955 and have raised more than $79 million dollars for programs and services. 

